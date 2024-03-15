Dortch is part of a thin WR room in Arizona after the team traded Rondale Moore and lost Marquise Brown in free agency, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The 5-foot-7 slot man and return specialist had eight games with seven or more targets over the past two seasons, seeing passes at an unusual rate for someone that only got significant playing time when injuries forced other players out of the lineup. Dortch might get a real opportunity in 2024, though the Cardinals still have time to strengthen their WR group, particularly via the NFL Draft in April. He received a qualifying tender last week as an exclusive rights free agent, and he'll turn 26 this spring heading into this fourth year with the Cardinals.