Dortch secured 10 of 11 targets for 98 yards and rushed three times for 25 yards in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Dortch's career-best night came out of nowhere, considering he'd logged just four snaps from scrimmage apiece in the prior two games and had gone without a target in those contests as well. The third-year wideout served as spot starter Trace McSorley's security blanket from early in the game, however, and he finished the night leading the Cardinals in all receiving categories. If McSorley were to log another start for Colt McCoy (concussion) in a Week 17 road matchup versus the Falcons, the speedster could have another does of expanded opportunity.