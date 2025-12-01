Dortch caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Although Jacoby Brissett threw the ball 40 times in the Week 13 loss, Dortch saw minimal usage due to the return of Marvin Harrison. The Wake Forest product has now caught 29 of 33 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns while also taking seven carries for 15 yards and a score through the Cardinals' first 12 games. He's expected to play a small offensive role and operate as Arizona's top return man in the Week 14 matchup against the Rams.