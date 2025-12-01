Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Catches two passes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dortch caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Although Jacoby Brissett threw the ball 40 times in the Week 13 loss, Dortch saw minimal usage due to the return of Marvin Harrison. The Wake Forest product has now caught 29 of 33 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns while also taking seven carries for 15 yards and a score through the Cardinals' first 12 games. He's expected to play a small offensive role and operate as Arizona's top return man in the Week 14 matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Nets another TD in Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Records six catches, TD in Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Two catches in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Suiting up in Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Questionable for Sunday•