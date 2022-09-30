Dortch (back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Following back-to-back capped session to kick off Week 4 prep due to a back issue, Dortch managed every practice rep Friday, clearing him to play this weekend. Dortch and Andy Isabella are the only healthy wide receivers for the Cardinals at the moment, as DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) are unavailable and Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday. As a result, Dortch could be even more involved in Arizona's passing game after putting together a 20-198-1 line on 23 targets through the first three games of the campaign.
