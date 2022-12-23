Dortch doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Dortch was limited for practices Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury, which was concerning given he sat out Week 12 with a knee issue. However, it appears his lack of full participation was merely precautionary, and the wideout should be good to go for Week 16. He's operated primarily on special teams over his past two appearances, but if Marquise Brown (groin) is sidelined, Dortch could be thrust into a sizable offensive role against Tampa Bay.