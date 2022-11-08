Dortch recorded one catch (on one target) for zero yards and one carry for three yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Since opening the season with at least 55 receiving yards in each of the Cardinals' first three games, Dortch has been afforded just seven touches for 27 yards and one TD in six contests in the meantime. His snap share during that stretch has ranged from three to 53 percent of the offensive plays, while DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore have been the beneficiaries of Marquise Brown's (foot) IR stint. Arizona also gave recent addition Robbie Anderson a large workload Sunday (83 percent, three targets), meaning Dortch may continue to struggle for reps on offense.