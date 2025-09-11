Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Contributes mostly on special teams
Dortch hauled in his only target for minus-2 yards, returned three punts for 30 yards, had two kick returns for 44 yards and recorded a tackle on punt coverage during Sunday's 20-13 victory at New Orleans.
Dortch was busy on his limited snap count (10 on offense, nine on special teams), but his offensive snap share (15 percent) was a distant fourth among Cardinals wide receivers behind Marvin Harrison (89 percent), Michael Wilson (67 percent) and Zay Jones (47 percent). Most of Dortch's weekly contributions in 2025 are expected to come outside the offense as long as the aforementioned trio are healthy and available.
