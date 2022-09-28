Dortch (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dortch has been producing on a weekly basis this season within Arizona's depleted receiving corps, gathering in 20 of 23 targets for 198 yards and one touchdown through three games. His snap share has eclipsed 74 percent on each occasion, but he's now joined his fellow receivers on the injury report. On a positive note, Dortch was able to practice along with Rondale Moore (hamstring, limited), while A.J. Green (knee) is expected to miss at least one game. If Dortch can ditch his designation ahead of Sunday's contest in Carolina, he again will be in line for regular looks from quarterback Kyler Murray.
