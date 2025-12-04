Dortch (chest) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch joined No. 1 WR Marvin Harrison (heel) as one of eight Cardinals to not practice to kick off Week 14 prep, with the former's reason going down as a chest injury. There's been chatter that Harrison is in danger of missing time again after sitting out Weeks 11 and 12 following an appendectomy, while it's unknown if Dortch also is a candidate to be inactive Sunday versus the Rams. Ultimately, Friday's injury report may make a ruling on the statuses of both Harrison and Dortch, but for the time being, Michael Wilson, Xavier Weaver and Andre Baccellia are the healthy options at the position on Arizona's active roster.