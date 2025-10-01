Dortch was limited in practice Wednesday due to a collarbone injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Zay Jones (concussion) sidelined last Thursday against the Seahawks, Dortch experienced his most usage of the season on offense, turning a 64 percent snap share into four catches (on five targets) for 35 yards. Dortch also had one carry for four yards, three kick returns for 82 yards and one punt return for 15 yards. Now with a health concern of his own, Dortch is among three Cardinals wide receivers -- also, Jones and Simi Fehoko (concussion) -- that's limited to kick off Week 5 prep.