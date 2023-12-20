Dortch (shoulder) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dortch joined fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown as a non-participant due to a new health concern. The pair thus will have two more chances this week to put themselves in positions to play Sunday at Chicago. At the moment, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal are the healthy options at the position for the Cardinals.