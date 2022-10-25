Dortch caught his only target for a five-yard touchdown and had one carry for one yard during the Cardinals' Week 6 win against the Saints.

Despite playing the third-most offensive snaps (35 of 66) among Arizona wide receivers behind DeAndre Hopkins (61) and Rondale Moore (59), Dortch was unable to take advantage in an offense that was missing Marquise Brown (foot) and top running back James Conner (ribs), among others. After compiling a 20-198-1 line on 23 targets in the first three games of the campaign, Dortch has been targeted just twice in four contests in the meantime. Now, even with Brown out of commission for the foreseeable future, Dortch appears to be an afterthought for quarterback Kyler Murray with Hopkins back from suspension and tight end Zach Ertz regularly involved in the passing game.