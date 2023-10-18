Dortch played 16 of the Cardinals' 76 snaps on offense and failed to corral his lone target in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Rams.

Dortch had stretches of relevance in deeper fantasy leagues in 2022 and finished with a 52-467-2 receiving line on 64 targets over his 16 appearances, but he's been an afterthought in the Arizona passing attack thus far in 2023. Though he's suited up for each of the Cardinals' first six games, Dortch has logged just 18 snaps on offense, and the target he drew Sunday was his first of the season. Dortch should continue to suit up on game days due to his duties as the team's top kick and punt returner, but expect his role on offense to remain minimal while all of Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal are available.