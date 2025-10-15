Dortch caught all three of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Dortch's trip to the end zone was his first touchdown of the 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old wideout's 44 percent offenisve snap share was his second highest mark of the season, likely due to teammate Marvin Harrison leaving the game early due to a concussion suffered in the second quarter of the contest. Despite scoring his first touchdown of the season and playing more snaps in Week 6, Dortch remains very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, even if Harrison is sidelined for a Week 7 matchup against the Packers.