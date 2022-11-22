Dortch recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 103 yards in Monday's 38-10 loss to the 49ers.
Rondale Moore (groin) was injured on Arizona's first offensive play and did not return. That opened up the slot role for Dortch, who took advantage for long gains of 47 and 13 yards. That helped him top 100 receiving yards in a game for the first time in his career, though it's unclear how long Moore may be sidelined and Marquise Brown (foot) appears to be nearing a return. If either Brown or Moore returns in Week 12, Dortch will find it difficult to earn a significant role in the Arizona offense.
