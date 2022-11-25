Dortch (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers and will be treated as a game-time decision, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dortch didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, and his status takes on more importance given the upcoming absence of Rondale Moore, whose groin injury in the first quarter opened the door for Dortch to top 100 receiving yards in a loss to the 49ers on Monday. While similar production is unlikely in any event, Dortch could man the slot this week in an Arizona offense that hopes to get Marquise Brown (foot) back from injured reserve. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown's role could be limited his first game back, but Dortch will need to prove he's healthy enough to capitalize before his team's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.