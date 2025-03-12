The Cardinals have extended a tender to Dortch, who is a restricted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Dortch has become a mainstay in Arizona's passing game the last three campaigns, averaging a 37.7-363-2.3 line on 51.7 targets per year while missing just two regular-season games. The team will have the right of first refusal for any contract offer that he receives, but if he returns to the Cards, he'll continue to operate as the third wide receiver behind Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson (hamstring) in 2025.
