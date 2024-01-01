Dortch pulled in all seven of his targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles.

Dortch served as one of the Cardinals' top targets sans Marquise Brown (heel) in Sunday's thrilling comeback victory over the Eagles. Dortch wound up finishing with more receiving yards than any receiver from either team Sunday. The Wake Forest product has stepped up when called upon at various points of the season, averaging 4.5 receptions and 56.8 yards with two touchdowns in the four games he has been targeted five or more times. With Hollywood Brown already being placed on injured reserve, Dortch figures to serve as a top wideout for Arizona in Week 18.