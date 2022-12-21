Dortch (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Since sitting out Week 12 with a thumb injury, Dortch used the Cardinals' Week 13 bye to get healthy, but his usage has sunk to little more than special-teams work over the last two games. As such, his 10 targets from Week 11 appear to be an aberration, as his 10 offensive snaps from the past two outings haven't yielded any targets. If he's able to suit up and eventually get some plays on offense Sunday against the Buccaneers, any passes that come to Dortch will be from Trace McSorley, who is getting the start under center with Kyler Murray on IR due to a torn ACL and Colt McCoy unavailable due to a concussion.