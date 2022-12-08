Dortch (thumb) practiced in full Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After going off for a career-high 109 yards on nine catches during a Week 11 loss to the 49ers, Dortch didn't practice in the ensuing week due to a thumb injury and eventually went down as one of the Cardinals' inactives Week 12 against the Chargers. With the benefit of Arizona's bye week, though, he's able to handle all on-field work, which can't be said for DeAndre Hopkins (illness) and Rondale Moore (groin), both of whom were DNPs on Thursday. Arizona still has two more sessions to go during Week 14 prep, but if one or both of Hopkins and/or Moore are limited or out Monday versus the Patriots, Dortch could take on a bigger role alongside the likes of Marquise Brown and A.J. Green.