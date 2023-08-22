Dortch hauled in one of three targets for 10 yards and returned two punts for four yards during Saturday's 38-10 preseason defeat to the Chiefs.

Dortch broke out with a 52-467-2 line on 64 targets in 16 games last season, partly due to numerous injuries affecting the Cardinals' receiving corps. The campaign featured highs (four games of 50-plus yards) and lows (10 outings with less than 20 yards). With DeAndre Hopkins moving on this offseason, Dortch will be vying for targets with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and rookie third-round pick Michael Wilson at wide receiver in 2023.