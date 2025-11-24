Dortch recorded six catches (on nine targets) for 53 yards and one touchdown, took two carries for minus-5 yards and returned five kickoffs for 127 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jaguars.

After a mostly quiet first half of the campaign, Dortch has awakened over the last two games with No. 1 WR Marvin Harrison sidelined due to a bout with appendicitis. While position mate Michael Wilson has benefited most with back-to-back outings with 10-plus catches and 100 or more yards, Dortch has made his mark in the box score with a cumulative 12-119-2 line on 15 targets during that same span. Dortch wasn't doing much before a 39-yard catch-and-run for a TD in the middle of the third quarter, but it marked QB Jacoby Brissett's only scoring strike of Week 12. The Cardinals next take to the road against the Buccaneers next Sunday, and Dortch will continue to have an increased role if Harrison again is unavailable.