Dortch caught nine of 10 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams.

The 24-year-old continues to be one of the most surprising performers of the young 2022 season. Dortch came into the campaign with only three career catches, but in an offense missing DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring), he's emerged as Kyler Murray's No. 2 option behind Marquise Brown, posting a 20-198-1 line on 23 targets through three games. With Hopkins out another three weeks and Moore still unproven despite being a second-round pick in 2021, Dortch figures to remain productive in Week 4 against the Panthers.