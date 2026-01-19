Dortch (chest) hauled in 29 off 33 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns, notched seven carries for 15 yards and another TD and turned 31 kick returns into 811 yards and 15 more punt returns for 185 yards in 12 regular-season games in 2025.

Dortch didn't see any game action after Week 13 due to a chest injury, spending the rest of the campaign on injured reserve, but he served as the Cardinals' primary returner and a regular option at wide receiver before that point. Overall, he recorded a new career high in touchdowns with four and also reached 200 receiving yards for a fourth straight season. Dortch is a pending unrestricted free agent, so he should handle return duties, at least, wherever he lands this offseason.