Dortch (chest) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Both Marvin Harrison (heel) and Dortch haven't been able to mix into drills this week, giving them one more chance Friday to do so or else be at risk of being unavailable Sunday against the Rams. Dortch served as the No. 2 WR when Harrison was sidelined Weeks 11 and 12 following an appendectomy, a span in which he hauled in 12 of 15 targets for 119 yards and two touchdowns. If Dortch is able to practice Friday, he could put himself in a position to fill in for Harrison along with Michael Wilson, assuming Harrison is trending toward more missed time.