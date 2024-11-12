Dortch's sole catch went for minus-1 yard during Sunday's 31-6 victory against the Jets.

After being involved regularly in the Cardinals' passing game through four contests (15-131-0 on 20 targets), Dortch's production has fallen off significantly over the last six outings (7-56-1 on 13 targets). The offense revolves around RB James Conner, WR Marvin Harrison and TE Trey McBride, which doesn't leave much more than scraps for the remaining pass catchers. With a Week 11 bye on deck, Dortch's next opportunity arrives Sunday, Nov. 24 in Seattle.