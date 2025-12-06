The Cardinals placed Dortch (chest) on injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Dortch thus will miss at least the next four games due to the chest injury that didn't allow him to practice at all during Week 14 prep, meaning his next possible chance to play this season is Week 18 at the Rams. With Marvin Harrison (heel) out for Sunday's game against the Rams and all of Dortch, Zay Jones (Achilles) and Simi Fehoko (wrist) on IR, Arizona's available wide receivers will be Michael Wilson, Andre Baccellia and practice-squad elevations Trent Sherfield and Jalen Brooks, while Xavier Weaver (hamstring) is questionable to suit up.