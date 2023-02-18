Dortch gathered in 52 of 64 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns and took seven carries for 44 yards in 16 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

All of the aforementioned stats were career highs for the third-year pro, and Dortch also continued to handle returns, averaging 19.8 yards on 11 kick returns and 6.6 yards on 26 punt returns. Neither of those per-return marks were otherworldly, and while his workload on offense was yanked around from week to week, his catch rate of 81.3 percent ranked seventh among NFL players to see at least 50 targets. Dortch is a pending restricted free agent, so Arizona will have the ability to match any offer sheet he receives from another team once free agency begins March 15.