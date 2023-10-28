Dortch (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Baltimore, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Dortch missed practice Friday with an ankle injury he presumably sustained during the week, putting his status for Week 8 in limbo. If he can't play Sunday, it will likely force Arizona to lean a bit more on Rondale Moore out of the slot.
