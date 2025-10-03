Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dortch (collarbone) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dortch managed three consecutive limited practices this week due to a collarbone injury, while fellow WR Zay Jones progressed enough to gain clearance from the concussion protocol. Even if Dortch is active Sunday, he'll likely cede the No. 3 role to Jones after he tallied a 4-35-0 line on five targets last Thursday versus the Seahawks in place of the latter.
