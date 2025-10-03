Dortch (collarbone) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch managed three consecutive limited practices this week due to a collarbone injury, while fellow WR Zay Jones progressed enough to gain clearance from the concussion protocol. Even if Dortch is active Sunday, he'll likely cede the No. 3 role to Jones after he tallied a 4-35-0 line on five targets last Thursday versus the Seahawks in place of the latter.