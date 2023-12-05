Dortch gathered in one of three targets for 19 yards, returned three kickoffs for 24 yards and had a 24-yard punt return during Sunday's 24-10 victory at Pittsburgh.

Since Kyler Murray returned from his torn ACL in Week 10, Dortch's workload has increased, starting Week 11. Over the last three games, he's earned at least a 70 percent snap share and recorded 10 catches (on 20 targets) for 122 yards and one touchdown. With the Cardinals' top two wide receivers Marquise Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (shoulder) banged up, Dortch has a chance in the short term to continue to experience additional work in the offense.