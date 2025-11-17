Dortch hauled in all six targets for 66 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 41-22 defeat to the 49ers.

Dortch's season-high 66 percent snap share was a byproduct of Marvin Harrison sitting out due to an appendectomy, and the former also handled return duties to the tune of 79 yards on three kick returns and 51 yards on a pair of punt returns. Dortch was a distant second to Michael Wilson (15-185-0 on 18 targets, 82 percent share) in all receiving categories but TDs, but he, along with Xavier Weaver (2-15-0 on a 72 percent share), figure to be QB Jacoby Brissett's top options at wide receiver for as long as Harrison is sidelined.