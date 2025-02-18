Dortch gathered in 37 of 50 targets for 342 yards and three touchdowns, added five carries for 31 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 186 yards and 21 punts for 202 yards in 17 regular-season contests in 2024.

Since his mini 52-467-2 breakout on 64 targets in 2022, Dortch has combined for 61-622-5 on 91 targets over the last two campaigns. In particular this past season, he recorded a reception in all but one game, but his receiving yardage total ranked fifth on the Cardinals behind TE Trey McBride, WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson (hamstring) and RB James Conner (knee). If Arizona opts to bolster its receiving corps further this offseason, Dortch, an upcoming restricted free agent, may find himself in an even lesser offensive role in 2025.