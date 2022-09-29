Dortch (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Currently, the Cardinals have just two healthy wide receivers (Marquise Brown and Andy Isabella) on the active roster, as A.J. Green (knee) seems destined to sit out Sunday at Carolina, Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Dortch have been limited in practice this week, DeAndre Hopkins remains suspended, and Antoine Wesley (hip) is on injured reserve. If Dortch is able to get past his current back issue, he likely will be the team's No. 2 wideout behind Brown this weekend.
