Dortch (shoulder) will return to practice Friday and could play in Sunday's game at Chicago, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It sounds like Dortch is headed for a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report, after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Marquise Brown, meanwhile, has been ruled out for Week 16 after aggravating his heel injury yet again during the Cardinals' Week 15 loss to San Francisco. If he makes it through Friday's practice without incident, Dortch could get a lot of snaps and targets in Chicago this Sunday.
