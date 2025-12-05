Dortch (chest) and Marvin Harrison (heel) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Dortch would've been in line for a significant role in Harrison's absence, which means the Cardinals are instead left with the likes of Andre Baccellia and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) behind Michael Wilson. It helps that TE Trey McBride is a de facto No. 1 receiver, but the lack of depth could make things tricky for QB Jacoby Brissett against a tough Rams defense.