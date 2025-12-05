Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Ruled out with chest injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dortch (chest) and Marvin Harrison (heel) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Dortch would've been in line for a significant role in Harrison's absence, which means the Cardinals are instead left with the likes of Andre Baccellia and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) behind Michael Wilson. It helps that TE Trey McBride is a de facto No. 1 receiver, but the lack of depth could make things tricky for QB Jacoby Brissett against a tough Rams defense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: No practice again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Catches two passes in loss•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Nets another TD in Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Records six catches, TD in Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Finds end zone in loss•