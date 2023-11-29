Dortch hauled in three of nine targets for 27 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-14 defeat to the Rams.

With Michael Wilson (shoulder) out the last two games, Dortch has been the Cardinals wide receiver to profit alongside Marquise Brown, compiling a combined 9-103-1 line on 17 targets. Dortch also received a red-zone target from Kyler Murray for a second straight contest en route to his first TD, a seven-yard catch, of the campaign. There's no telling when Wilson may return to the lineup, so Dortch could be a decent fantasy dart in the short term, while fellow wide receiver Rondale Moore continues to be relegated to his 4.3 touches per game.