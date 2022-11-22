Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Dortch will undergo an MRI on his thumb, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

There was no more information given, so it's unclear if Dortch is in danger of missing any time. He is coming off a career-best performance in Monday's loss to the 49ers in which he hauled in nine of 10 passes for 103 yards. The bump in playing time was aided by Rondale Moore leaving the contest early due to a groin injury, and the Cardinals still don't have the services of Marquise Brown (foot), who remains on injured reserve. With all three potentially question marks for Week 12 action, the situation will be one to watch as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Chargers.