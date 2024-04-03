Dortch signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Dortch is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he recorded 24 receptions (on 41 targets) for 280 yards and two TDs in 16 contests for Arizona. With Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore no longer with the team, Dortch figures to see added opportunities in 2024, though to what degree remains to be seen since the Cardinals figure add wideout depth in the coming weeks via the NFL Draft and/or free agency.