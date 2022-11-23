Dortch (thumb) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Like Rondale Moore (groin), Dortch was held out to begin Week 12 prep. Unlike Moore, Dortch still has a chance to play Sunday against the Chargers, with two more practices to put himself on a path to do so. There's a chance Marquise Brown (foot) is activated from IR by Sunday, but even if he is, he likely will be on a pitch count. For the time being, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson are the healthy wide receivers on the Cardinals' active roster.