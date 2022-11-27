Dortch (thumb) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the wake of his 103-yard performance last Monday against the 49ers, Dortch was revealed to be dealing with a thumb injury, but surgery was ruled out, and he was considered day-to-day by coach Kliff Kingsbury. Dortch proceeded to miss every Week 12 practice and entered the weekend as a game-time call, but a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN late Saturday noted he was unlikely to play. Indeed, that has come to pass, meaning the Cardinals will go with DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Robbie Anderson, Andre Baccellia and Pharoh Cooper at wide receiver Sunday with Rondale Moore (groin) also unavailable.