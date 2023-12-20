Dortch caught two of three passes for 15 yards, had a five-yard carry and returned one punt for no yards in Sunday's 45-29 loss to the 49ers.

For a fourth contest in a row, Dortch earned at least a 65 percent snap share, which has been aided by injuries to the Cardinals' top receivers Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson. Wilson returned from a three-game absence Week 15 and logged 88 percent of snaps, while Brown departed for a second straight outing due to a heel issue. Dortch has managed just a 12-137-1 line on 23 targets during those four games, but if Brown finally requires an absence, the former may remain a regular in the passing attack along with Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal.