Dortch (collarbone) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch maintained his activity level from one day prior as he tends to a collarbone injury. Meanwhile, fellow WR Zay Jones (concussion) practice fully, indicating that he's closing in on gaining clearance from the protocol for head injuries. If Jones does so, Dortch likely would be relegated to the No. 4 role on the depth chart Sunday versus the Titans, assuming he's active himself.