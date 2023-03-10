Dortch announced via his personal Twitter account that he's re-signed with the Cardinals.
Dortch is now set to remain in Arizona for this upcoming campaign following Friday's announcement. After a quiet first couple of years to begin his NFL career, the 24-year-old had a breakthrough season in 2022 despite the combination of the inconsistent quarterback play that he experienced, as well as the Cardinals' depth at the wide receiver position. Dortch will aim to build off of the 52 catches, 467 yards and two scores that he registered this previous campaign.
