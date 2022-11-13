Dortch (groin) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch was tacked on to Arizona's injury report Friday as limited due to a groin issue, which made him questionable for this Week 10 NFC West matchup. With his status cleared up, though, he'll be available to the Cards offense for the 10th time in as many games this season. While he was leaned on heavily through Week 3 on his way to a 20-198-1 line on 23 targets, Dortch has totaled just seven touches for 27 yards from scrimmage and one TD catch in six appearances since then.