Dortch (collarbone) is active for Sunday's game versus the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch operated with a cap on his practice reps during Week 5 prep due to a collarbone injury, but he'll ditch his questionable tag and suit up Sunday. WIth Zay Jones out of the concussion protocol and back in action, Dortch likely will reassume his role as the Cardinals' No. 4 WR behind Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson and Jones, which amounted to a minimal four catches (on four targets) for 12 yards in the first three contests of the season.