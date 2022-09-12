Dortch caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 44-21 loss to Kansas City.

The 24-year-old came into the game with only three career receptions in seven NFL games, but Dortch wound up leading the Cardinals in catches, targets and receiving yards. He took full advantage of the absences of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring), and while Marquise Brown should be Kyler Murray's top target in the long run, Dortch could supply some surprising production in the early part of the year until Arizona's receiving corps is closer to full strength.