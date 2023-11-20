Dortch brought in six of eight targets for 76 yards in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 23 yards and one punt for three yards.

Dortch was the surprise leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Cardinals after coming into the game with one catch for two yards on the season. Michael Wilson's absence due to a shoulder injury helped open the door for Dortch's sudden boost in volume, and it remains to be seen if the surge in production will have any carryover into a Week 12 home matchup against the Rams if Wilson returns.