Dortch hauled in all three of his targets for 60 yards, recorded one carry for six yards and had two punt returns for 13 yards during Sunday's 30-17 win versus the Patriots.

Dortch missed out on his second touchdown of the season when he fumbled on his only carry at New England's two-yard line, but fortuitously the ball was recovered by Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams in the back of the end zone for Arizona's first TD of the game. In the passing game, Dortch's 39-yard catch in the second quarter actually surpassed all but two of his single-game tallies through 14 appearances on the campaign, and his 60 receiving yards marked a season high. Prior to this Week 15 matchup, Dortch had strung together seven straight outings with less than 10 total yards, so he can't be counted on for a repeat performance this coming Sunday in Carolina.