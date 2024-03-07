Arizona offered Dortch a qualifying tender of $1.13 million for the 2024 season, Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap reports.

Dortch, an exclusive rights free agent, has no choice but to sign the tender offered to him by the Cardinals if he wants to play in the NFL for the 2024 season. Across 16 appearances last season Dortch mostly contributed as Arizona's top punt and kick returner, but he also contributed on offense upon Kyler Murray's mid-season return from injury. In all, he secured 24 passes for 280 yards and two scores.